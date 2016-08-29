UPDATE: Man arrested after fatal crash near Preston

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash outside Preston.

The 35-year-old man, named locally as Nick Farrimond, had been walking by the side of the road at Whitestake in the early hours of yesterday, when he was hit by a car.

Emergency services were called at about 12.50am, following reports of a collision close to the junction of Pope Lane and Green Lane in Whitestake.

Police said a red Peugeot 106 was believed to have mounted a grass verge, colliding with a pedestrian.

The collision was witnessed by a 44-year-old taxi driver who had been waiting to collect a fare in his silver Toyota Avensis, at an address on Pope Lane.

As the taxi driver waited, the red Peugeot neared his car.

Officers believe, as the Peugeot got closer to the Toyota, it mounted the grass verge.

The Peugeot collided with a pedestrian and then hit a tree, before coming to stop on its side.

The victim, from Bamber Bridge, suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed the road for six hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Tracey Ward, of the Lancashire Police Roads Policing Team, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts remain with this man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are appealing for information and would ask anyone who can help to come forward and contact police.

“If you were in the Pope Lane area and witnessed the incident or saw either vehicle prior to the collision, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0067 of August 29.

A 32-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

He was in custody on Monday.

Coun Paul Wharton, of Farington Parish Council, described the news as “awful” and offered his thoughts to the man’s family.

He said: “Condolences to the family of the person involved.”

Readers took to social media to express their shock and sadness following the crash.

Emma Russ, via Twitter, wrote: “Salt of the earth xx.”

On Facebook, he was described as a “lovely guy”, with messages saying “RIP”.

Deborah Maitland added: “Terrible to hear and such a waste of an innocent life.”

Leanne Lewicki said: “Rip Nick xx thoughts are with your family and friends at this sad time.”