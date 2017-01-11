Train users suffering severe delays from Preston

Train users travelling between Preston and Lancaster are currently experiencing severe delays after a failure in electricity supply, reports National Rail Enquiries.

Users of the service can expect delays of up to 60 minutes after the incident which happened at around 1pm today (11 January).

The issue is currently affecting the following routes:

- Northern between Preston and Windermere / Barrow-in-Furness

- TransPennine Express between Manchester Airport and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

- Virgin Trains between London Euston and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

A statement on the National Rail Enquiries website says: "A failure of the electricity supply between Preston and Lancaster, means that trains between the stations may be delayed by up to 60 minutes. This is expected to continue until approximately 14:30.

"Users of these services may be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in completing their journey today. Travellers are advised to keep their train tickets and make a note of their journeys, as both will be required to support any claim."