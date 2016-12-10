Traffic warning after motorway crash

Drivers heading to Manchester airport are being warned of heavy traffic on the M60.

Part of the motorway was closed after a crash and traffic clockwise around Junction 4, near the turnoff for the airport, is very heavy.

A spokesman for the Highways Agency tweeted: “If heading to Manchester Airport, you can use Junction 5 or Junction 6 to return for M56 or Junction 3 plus local roads.”

After crash recovery and clean-up of the carriageway, the road was reopened at 11.30am, but traffic is expected to be heavy for some time.