Motorists were being warned to expect disruption after “severe delays” on the M6 on Monday morning.

Highways England was reporting the problems on the southbound M6, between J27 at Wigan, and J20 near Macclesfield.

They were reporting delays of 50 minutes due to congestion.

Drivers were being advised to divert from the M6 at J30 near Preston, and follow the M61.

Highways England said delays were beginning to ease at about 10.30am, but urged motorists to allow extra time for journeys.