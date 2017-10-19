Road closures after building collapses

Search

Road closure on Watling Street Road from Albert Road to Sharoe Green Lane.
One main road and two sides roads in Preston are off limits following the collapse of building renovation work.

Police were informed at 11:25am that renovation work being done on the front of a building on Watling Street Road has started to collapse into the road.

Subsequently the road - along with Sharoe Green Lane and Albert Road - have been closed whilst the area is secured.

Police are urging all motorists who use the roads to find alternative routes.