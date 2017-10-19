Road closures after building collapses

One main road and two sides roads in Preston are off limits following the collapse of building renovation work.
Police were informed at 11:25am that renovation work being done on the front of a building on Watling Street Road has started to collapse into the road.
Subsequently the road - along with Sharoe Green Lane and Albert Road - have been closed whilst the area is secured.
Police are urging all motorists who use the roads to find alternative routes.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.