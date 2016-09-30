Road closed in centre of Preston following police incident

Major roads in the centre of Preston were closed following an incident on Friday evening.

Police closed Marsh Lane outbound from Bow Lane, as well as Ringway and Corporation Street, in the westbound direction towards Penwortham.

Officers tweeted to say the road closure followed a road traffic collision, with passers-by reporting police and paramedics on the scene.

The roads were also closed to pedestrians and cyclists, but were reopened shortly before 9pm.

A police spokesman said the roads had been closed “as a precaution”, and said it appeared a woman had fallen in the road.

The spokesman said she had been taken to hospital, but said paramedics had reported “no major injuries”.