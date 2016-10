Commuters were stuck in long queues after a collision blocked one lane of the M55 motorway this afternoon.

Drivers were delayed for at least 40 minutes as emergency services dealt with the crash which happened on the westbound carriageway just before junction 3 for Kirkham at around 4.30pm.

Traffic was queued back towards junction 1 at Broughton and the Highways Agency said the motorway was unlikely to be cleared until 6.30pm to 6.45pm.

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the collision.