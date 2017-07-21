Lone cone causes confusion for Fulwood drivers

Road users in Fulwood have been left puzzled after a lone cone was left by workmen in the middle of a road.

The cone, which was spotted by drivers on Wychnor yesterday afternoon, is marked by spray paint for road repair teams.

The cone sat on top of a small hole

Closer inspection revealed a small pothole measuring around 15cms lurked beneath the cone.

Nicola Shirley, who lives off Greenacres said: "I turned into Wychnor and thought what is that cone doing in the middle of the road?

"I assumed it might have been someone messing around so pulled over to look and discovered the hole underneath.

"It was more bemusing watching cars coming up the road and driving the other side of the road just to avoid this single cone.

"If the reason was to prevent the sink hole spreading surely it would have made more sense to section off the whole piece of road around it."

In March County Hall pledged to look at preventing road problems rather than shelling out on repairs as highways bosses signed off new £23m spending plans.

Lancashire County Council have been contacted for comment.