LATEST: Man who died following collision close to the M65 is named

Police have confirmed that the father of four killed in yesterday's crash near the M65 was Qaisar Abbas of Halifax Road, Brierfield.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 37-year-old man died following a collision in Hapton.

A man has died following yesterday's accident.

Police were called around 7.35am on December 1st after reports of an accident on the Shuttleworth Hall Link Road (A6068).

A Volkswagen Polo, a Smart Car, a BMW and a Ford Fiesta had been involved in a collision close to Junction 8 of the M65.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Volkswagen, a 37-year-old man from Brierfield was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The 57-year-old driver of the Ford suffered serious chest and arm injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the BMW, a 32-year-old woman, was trapped in the vehicle and freed by firefighters. She suffered chest and hip injuries and was also taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

A woman driving the Smart Car suffered minor head injuries.

The road was shut for close to nine hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Drivers are being urged to take care when driving on the road in the coming days as some oil spilled onto the road surface.

Sgt Andy Walton, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for information and would be keen to speak to anyone who saw either the black Volkswagen or any of the vehicles reported prior to the collision.

“We are also advising motorists to drive carefully in the area in the coming days. While the road has been cleared and heavily gritted, it is possible some engine oil could be on the road surface. Please take extra care when driving.

“If you can help with our appeal, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20161201-0193.

More stories here