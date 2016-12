Drivers are warned of delays following an earlier accident on the M6 Southbound between junctions and 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish).

Ambulance services were called to the one-vehicle accident on the M6 Southbound and helped a woman and a baby at the scene.

The woman and baby did not suffer any obvious injuries they did not go to hospital.

All lanes have now reopened although drivers should still expect delays.