Drivers travelling on the M6 Northbound should expect delays after TWO accidents happen on the same stretch of motorway.

There is queuing traffic on the M6 Northbound between junction 26 (Orrell Interchange) and 27 (Standish) following an accident involving 3 vehicles..

Vehicles that were previously in lane 3 have now been moved to the hard shoulder.

A second accident that happened at around 8.30am has now caused the closure of lane 3 between junction 26 and 27.

More to follow.