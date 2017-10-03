Delays after 'severe' road collapse in Preston City Centre

Emergency repairs are taking place in Preston City Centre after a road collapsed.

Lancashire County Council is currently working on a section of road on Ring Way at the junction with North Road.

Preston Bus has reported delays building up and is warning passengers that their services crossing the city centre are likely to be affected.

A spokesman for Preston Bus said: "We have been informed by LCC's Highways Operations Engineering / Community Services team that Emergency Road Works are taking place on the Ring Way junction with North Road in Preston, due to a severe road collapse.

"Traffic is already building up and all services crossing the city and Ring Way are likely to be adversely affected, especially at peak times. We have no notification of how long the works are likely to take. If you are driving it would be prudent to avoid the area.

"Apologies for the disruption to services, but circumstances are beyond our control."

Lancashire County Council has been contacted for comment.