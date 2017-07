A road was blocked to traffic for more than four hours today after a collision between a car and a lorry.

The collision happened around 8.30am on Brabiner Lane between Whittingham Lane and Cumeragh Lane.

A Mercedes saloon became wedged under the side of the lorry, although police said no-one was hurt.

Traffic between Whittingham and Grismargh was affected and had to be re-routed. The road was still blocked at lunchtime.