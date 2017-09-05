The £32m Broughton Bypass is set to open to vehicles in a month’s time.

Fears that it would be delayed until 2018 were dispelled last night when Lancashire County Council announced it will be fully opened to traffic on Thursday, October 5.

A County Hall spokesman said: “The road had been due to open early next year, with additional time programmed in the construction schedule in case of unforeseen circumstances. But good progress has been made thanks to the number of construction staff on site and good weather. Some work will still be needed following the official opening, including landscaping, but the road will be fully open for public use.”

The bypass is predicted to reduce the number of vehicles travelling through the centre of Broughton village by up to 90 per cent and improve journey times in and out of Preston.

LCC leader Coun Geoff Driver said: “We’re pleased that this landmark project is about to open. Living in north Preston I’m well aware of the delays that people have experienced over the years and the need for this new road. The bypass will bring much-needed congestion relief to the village.”