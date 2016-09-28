Bid to tackle Royal Preston Hospital traffic

Visiting times to the Royal Preston Hospital could be staggered around peak school times, to try to ease traffic chaos around the site.

A cross-party task group has come up with a raft of recommendations, following a major study, to attempt to deal with traffic and parking issues at the Fulwood centre.

Among the suggestions presented to Wednesday’s cabinet meeting of Preston Council were requests for the hospital to “expedite proposals” to relocate non-acute services, and to investigate extra park and ride facilities.

Cabinet members considered and accepted the report by the group, but feared there would always be traffic issues in the area, as long as the hospital was there.

Leader Coun Peter Rankin said: “I did think when the members decided to do this - we all know about the parking problems there - it would be amazing if they came up with any new ideas. “But I was proved wrong. There are a number of recommendations, mainly that the hospital would need to carry out.

“I hope County Highways can take on board some of the proposals as well.

“So congratulations to the team that carried out this study and came up with more ideas than I thought they would.

“Although, as long as the hospital is there, I think there will be a problem.

“There might be less of a problem, but there will always be a problem with traffic and parking issues.”

The 10 recommendations are a result of a detailed study which began last December, and suggest making requests of the hospital and Lancashire County Council.