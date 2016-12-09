£450k M55 warning sign project completed

A £450,000 Highways England project to give drivers using the M55 in Lancashire better warnings about congestion, incidents and bad weather has been completed.

Five electronic variable message signs, which can display pictures as well as words, have been installed along the eastern end of the motorway between Junction One at Broughton and the interchange with junction 32 of the M6.

The new signs will allow Highways England traffic officers to give clearer information – with the internationally-recognised symbols helping to warn drivers of dangers ahead including accidents, congestion, snow and ice, high winds or an increased skid risk.