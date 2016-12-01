£2m set aside for bus routes

County Hall looks set to spend £2m to carry on providing subsidised bus services for another year.

The authority’s cabinet member for highways and transport, County Coun John Fillis, is being recommended to approve the extension of the existing tendered bus service network for an extra year, until the end of March 2018.

Meanwhile, County Hall bosses have drawn up a major new assessment and priority policy for public transport services in Lancashire, to guide future decisions on funding.

County Coun Fillis is set to approve the new criteria, setting out how services may qualify for subsidies in the future.

Bosses have warned the council will not be able to afford to provide services for everybody, and is not in a financial position to commit extra resources. The strict criteria are set out in an 11-page document explaining how cash will be allocated across the county.

Oliver Starkey, head of service for public and integrated transport, said: “The assessment and priority policy provides a set of objective criteria to allow the county council to evaluate options should a commercial operator decide to withdraw a service.

“It takes into account factors including the need of communities to be able to access key destinations and services.”