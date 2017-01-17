Transport company to axe key bus service

Residents are furious after a bus service providing a “lifeline“ to villages in Chorley is due to be axed.

Bus company Stagecoach has said it will be cutting the number seven service which runs between Croston, Eccleston, Heskin, Charnock Richard, Chorley and Adlington as of Sunday, February 5.

One angry Adlington resident told the Guardian: “That bus service is really well used. It goes all the way down to lower Adlington, which is a fair distance from the main road. There are always lots of people queuing up waiting for it. It must be a lifeline for pensioners especially. It is a real shame that services like this are being cut.”

A spokesperson from Stagecoach said: “The removal of the number seven service is due to a low number of passengers using these routes, deeming the services unsustainable and by re-routing the 113 service, we aim to cause the least amount of inconvenience to our existing customers.”

Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle said the decision was a “disgrace” arguing the bus provided a vital link. He also for called an urgent meeting with Lancashire County Council and Stagecoach.

Removal of the service is a commercial decision made by Stagecoach and not a result of removal of bus subsidies from LCC.