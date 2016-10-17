Town Hall re-think after Preston conservation zone concerns

Town Hall bosses have had a re-think on plans to scrap a conservation zone in Preston, after objections from civic experts.

Leaders at Preston Council had been proposing to remove the conservation area status at Deepdale Enclosure, as they said hardly any of the buildings still warranted protection.

But, following a consultation, the zone looks set to be shrunk rather than removed, after groups raised concerns.

A report to Coun John Swindells, Preston Council’s cabinet member for planning and regulation, said the Victorian Society had objected to the de-designation.

It suggested nothing had “fundamentally changed” that would warrant the cancellation of the conservation area.

Historic England said “significant” architectural detail had been lost over the last eight to 10 years, but certain elements remained the same.

Coun Swindells said the council had been asked to keep certain buildings within the conservation area, and said: “We thought it was finely balanced anyway, so we are happy to do what they requested.”

He said the council had been proposing to de-designate the area as certain elements had “changed quite a bit”, but said: “Historic England and the local historical society thought, even though they had been changed, they should be kept in the conservation area, which we’ve decided to do.

“It’s why we go out to consultation.”

Stephenson Terrace, part of the conservation zone, is a listed building which would require listed building consent for changes whether it was in the designated area or not.

The report, following the review, said: “It is concluded that Stephenson Terrace, the enclosure itself and 18-34 East View are of sufficient historic and architectural interest to justify conservation area designation.

“The enclosure provides a setting for Stephenson Terrace, whilst East View provides a boundary and setting to the enclosure.

“It is however recommended that 1-17 East View, 22-56 Deepdale Road and 1-33 Deepdale Road be removed from the conservation area as it is considered that they do not make a positive contribution to the setting of the enclosure.”

A further consultation will now take place.