Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of fun events coming up.

FREE AND PAID: Lancaster Music Festival, Thursday October 13 to Monday October 17

Comic con characters

More than 200 acts will perform on stage at 40 different venues across Lancaster for the city’s award-winning free music festival. It is the eighth annual event, with even more outdoor spaces and late night venues promised. Most of the events are free with some exceptions including Lancaster Castle, which is £1 per session. A weekend pass for the castle is £5.

The guitar master class with Menno Gootjes of Focus is £5, and the guitar showcase with Eric Sandiford is free but tickets are needed. Tickets available from http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lancastermusicfestival

FREE: Walking tour - Preston Remembers WW1 project, Sunday October 16

A series of walking tours around the city centre are being held as part of the Preston Remembers WW1 programme. Sunday’s tour, at 11am, focuses on John Gregson, who was killed in the trenches in June 1915. Meet at Museum of Lancashire, Stanley Street. The walk will take approximately 90 minutes. Free tickets must be obtained via http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/john-gregson-guided-tour-tickets-25693174978

PAID: Phil Hurst Dance Night, Blackpool, Saturday October 15

Philip Hurst, of Hurst Dance, is back for his 20th dance at The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, which includes a 50/50 social dance evening featuring Ballroom, Latin and Popular Sequence. Philip and Kathryn Hurst are professional dance teachers that have ran more than 300 events with dancers from all over the world. They have appeared on Strictly - It Takes Two. Tickets are £17.50. Open from 5.30pm.

PAID: Ghost tours, Lancaster and Clitheroe, October 15 and 16

People are invited to walk around Clitheroe and Lancaster castles and hear the spooky tales of their histories, including the Pendle Hill witch trial, with reports of a ghostly white lady and the devil throwing boulders. Guests will have access to the prison wings, hanging yard and the witches dungeons. The Lancaster castle tour is £40, starting at 7pm until 3am; Clitheroe Castle is £39, from 9pm until 2am.

PAID: Antiques and Collectors Fair, Lytham, Sunday October 16

Up to 80 stalls at LSA College, Worsley Road, will be filled with an array of classic and antique items for sale. The event is ideal for hobbyists wishing to find something perfect to complement their home, collection or wardrobe.

Free parking is available.

The fair is open from 9am until 3.30pm.

Entry is £2 for adults and £1.50 for concessions. Under 16s are free.

FREE: Northern Soul Alldayer, Blackpool, Sunday October 16

The IN Crowd and Blackpool Soul Club are holding a charity all day event at Yates’s in Market Street, Blackpool, to raise money for the men and women who volunteer for the RNLI. DJs include Terry Shaw, Jim Scrivener and Rod and Jill Allsworth. A scooter will also be present or photo opportunities, with £1 donation. The event is from 2pm until 8pm. Entry is free but a donation of £2 is welcome.

PAID: Thom Comic Con, Wigan, Saturday October 15

Thom Com-Con, at St Thomas Church, in Warrington Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, is a comic convention style event at children. There will be stalls selling different items, face painting, balloons, movie car replicas and photograph opportunities with popular characters. Entry is £1, with children under five free. Money raised will go to Derian house and the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme. Open 10am until 4pm.

PAID: Broughton and District Club Beer and Pie Festival, October 14 to 16

The three-day festival at Broughton and District Club, Whittingham Lane, features more than 30 Lancashire and Lakeland beers and ciders, plus a selection of pies. There will also be live musical entertainment on each day. Open Friday 4pm until 11pm; Saturday 2pm until 11pm and Sunday noon until 6pm. Entry is £3 on the door, which includes a glass to take home.

PAID: Merchant of Hoghton Farmer’s Market, Sunday October 16

The farmers’ market will be open, with stalls full of locally sourced goods from local traders, as well as foods from around the world including Chinese and Mediterranean. Hand crafted gifts are also on sale.

Open from 10am. Admission is £1 per car to the market. Pedestrians are 50p.

The tea room and gift shop is also open.

FREE: Fire Walk and entertainment, Chorley, Saturday October 15

Spectators are invited to watch as volunteers walk across hot coals at Rainbow House, Salt Pit Lane, Mawdesley, from 6.30pm. There will be entertainment from former X Factor contestant, Jonjo Kerr, plus vocalists Connor Banks and Jennifer Addison. Entry is free, with donations going to Rainbow House’s conductive education programme for children with disabilities