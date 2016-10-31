Thrills, chills and... scary smoothies

YOUNGSTERS dressed to the nines in scary costumes enjoyed a spook-tacular Halloween event, complete with gruesome smoothies and a horror-themed treasure hunt.

The National Lottery-funded event took place in Avenham Park in Preston on Sunday, where families gathered to enjoy bike rides, games and competitions, face painting, crafts, fancy dress, and a children’s disco.

Katie Hindley, ten from Poulton-le-Fylde with a Millipede from Lion Learners at Avenham Park for the Halloween fun day

Kate Youngman, of Preston Council’s health and sports team, who helped organise the event, said: “In August we applied for funding to host a Halloween event because we wanted to bring the community together.

“Halloween is one night a year that brings people together, where everyone goes around knocking on each others doors and chatting with each other.

“We have had a great response on social media from people saying it is a great idea and definitely worth all the organising.

“We would love to replicate something like this as an annual event if the funding is there.”

Joe Vernon, 12 from Treales with a Snail from Lion Learners at Avenham Park for the Halloween fun day

Meanwhile in Chorley, children celebrated the event with a facepainting day at Market Walk shopping centre, while Grandad Jim’s traditional sweet shop laid on a ghoulish display.

Otis Smith, five from Ingol on the Avenham Park Halloween cycle ride

Coun Peter Kelly and Jimmy Khan, Head of Sport and Leisure at Avenham Park for the Halloween fun day