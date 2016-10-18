These sisters don’t mess around as they open The Folly Coffee House

Catering runs in the blood of the Mallinson/Prescott family.

Sisters Lisa and Pauline Mallinson have joined forces with their dad Steven Prescott to open The Folly Coffee House and Delicatessen in Worden Park, Leyland.

Lisa and Paula Mallinson

But this was no overnight decision.

The pair had worked with their dad for several years and knew how to run a successful food business.

They began working as kitchen porters at The Hobb Inn, in Bamber Bridge, for Steven, who was head chef, and they progressed to waitress and finally managers.

Upon deciding to set up their own family business, they took over the former cafe building at the park and began trading on September 14.

Lisa, 29, says: “Having worked in the trade for so many years, Paula and I have always had a dream of opening our own place and focusing on high quality ingredients and a high standard of customer service.

“The dream became even more desirable after we went travelling around Australia for a year, where the coffee shops and delis are very popular and the food is different, fresh and also of a high standard.

“We got the keys to the cafe on September 20 and opened our door for business four days later.

“We have a range of four different speciality coffees and a selection of teas.

“We sell cakes, made with love by our nan, Sheila Ashcroft, as well as Lathams of Broughton cakes and we have a full menu which is all sourced locally, fresh and prepared each day in our own kitchen by our chef.

“Our grandad, Alan Ashcroft, owns Ashcroft Brothers Bispham Farm, so our spinach and rocket is picked fresh daily.

“We offer free wifi, we are dog friendly and we cater for vegetarians and vegans and have gluten-free food.

“Our whole menu is also available as take away.

“We plan on doing theme nights once a month, with live music.

“We also are going to do afternoon teas with Prosecco. And in summer we are going to do picnic baskets and barbecues on our lawn.

“Bonfire night we are putting on a barbecue and hotpot, hot drink and homemade treacle toffee and parkin.

“The delicatessen will eventually be upstairs, but at the moment we offer a small range of chutneys and all our coffees that we sell are available to buy.

“We feel extremely lucky as our location is fantastic. We are situated in the middle of the glorious grounds of Worden park.

“The cafe itself is a beautifully restored stable, dating back to the 1700s. We have complemented the building with our rustic style of furniture and little touches around the place. Alongside the coffee shop is a selection of arts and crafts workshops.

“The park is also full of activities for all ages, with scenic walks, 11 football pitches, and a folly, which is how we chose our name.

“There are also two big playgrounds for children, mini golf course and a walled garden. Another of our unique selling points is that we will be selling high quality food and drinks.”

Paula Mallinson, 27, has 14 years experience within the industry and managed retail stores and restaurants over the last five years.

She works in the kitchen, serves customers and helps out with the general running of the business.

Steven Prescott, 52, is the head chef.

He says: “After eight years in the Royal Navy, I decided to go into catering as that was my background. I had many successful years as a head chef and taking part in numerous competitions and I am capable of catering for all tastes from around the world. I am in charge of all food preparation, and working alongside Lisa and Paula planning the menus and theme nights.”