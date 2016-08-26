Teen songwriter’s single inspired by death of beloved pet

A teenage singer-songwriter is hitting all the right notes, inspired by the passing of a beloved family pet.

Charlotte Lily Macdonald, who performs as Charlotte Lily, has received rave reviews and has been featured on BBC Radio Lancashire with Henri’s Song - written about watching someone you love pass away.

Henri, the cat which inspired singer-songwriter Charlotte Lily from Penwortham

The 18-year-old from Penwortham has now launched the song on iTunes, and has been “overwhelmed” by the response on social media.

She said: “I wrote the song about a year ago about my cat, but most people don’t know it’s about her.

“She was 21 when she died and I was very close to her.

“When she passed away the song came to me really easily, but I didn’t really tell anyone about it until a couple of weeks ago.

Singer-songwriter Charlotte Lily from Penwortham

“It’s about the day I had to watch someone I love pass away, I never thought it would receive the reaction it has online. I’m overwhelmed by the messages I have received from people who have told me stories about loved ones they have also lost.”

Charlotte sent the song into BBC Radio Lancashire and it was played last week on their Introducing show.

She said: “I was so happy, it was very exciting to know it had been played, even though I didn’t hear it myself.”

The former Lostock Hall Academy pupil said she is influenced by acoustic pop artists and recorded the song in her bedroom, having taught herself to play guitar at the age of 12.

She even put together the video herself - featuring family videos of holidays and Henri.

As well studying music technology at Preston’s College, she is is busy gigging around Preston, and is waiting to see how the song fares on iTunes.