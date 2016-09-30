Tarts and sisters pool together for Derian House

A children’s hospice has potted £1,000 thanks to a quirky tarts and sisters pool tournament.

The event – an adaptation of the traditional ‘tarts and vicars’ theme – saw the ladies’ pool team at Bamber Bridge Trades Hall Club and Institute dress as nuns and the club’s committee don frocks and wigs in aid of Derian House, based in Chorley.

Organiser Edward O’Brien said: “It was a brilliant night that was staged to support the great work of the hospice, which offers respite, palliative and end-of-life care to families across the North West as well as bereavement support to a further 200 families.”

Community fund-raiser at Derian House Judy Miller, who visited the club to receive the cheque, said: “Sister Act certainly came to Bamber Bridge and we’re over the moon that Derian House has benefitted.

“The pool players told me they had a really fun-packed evening and the club was busier than usual with visitors keen to see their friends dress up.

“In 2016 Derian House must raise £3.75m to continue providing the high standard of care that families have come to expect over the last 23 years and we’d like to thank the Trades Club and Institute for helping us towards this target.”

To organise a fund-raising event for Derian House, contact the fund-raising team on 01257 271271, email fundraising@derianhouse.co.uk or visit http://www.derianhouse.co.uk.

