Straws well at scarecrow festival

VISITORS to Charnock Richard over the weekend could have been forgiven for thinking the village had doubled in size.

In gardens throughout the community mysterious figures stuffed with straw had gathered for the village’s second annual scarecrow festival.

The annual Charnock Richard Scarecrow Festival once again attracted a large number of weird and wonderful creations to brighten the village. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday September 10, 2016.

The two day event aimed to raise funs for local causes as well as the Scouts and Guides and the Air Ambulance.

Residents held fund-raising tombolas and games alongside their creations and a vintage fairground provided plenty of fun for the children.

Visitors were asked to fill in forms voting for their favourite straw men and women and a winner will be announced in the coming weeks.

Villager councillor Paul Leadbetter said: “It was a great weekend and everyone enjoyed themselves.

The annual Charnock Richard Scarecrow Festival once again attracted a large number of weird and wonderful creations to brighten the village. Joshua Millington with Animal from the Muppets. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday September 10, 2016.

“The scarecrows were fantastic and we hope ot have raised plenty of money for good causes. Even the bad weather didn’t put people off.”