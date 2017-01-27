Stand in unity for cancer

Celebrities are asking people in Lancashire to stand together on World Cancer Day, Saturday February 4.

A host of famous faces, including Nicole Scherzinger, James Corden, Katie Piper and Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson are wearing Unity Bands which are made of two parts, knotted together, to symbolise strength and the power of what can be achieved when people join forces.

Cancer Research UK is working with nine other charities to encourage people to wear a Unity Band and help raised vital funds. By joining together, the charities hope to raise awareness and make an impact in transforming the lives of millions who are affected by cancer.

The bands come in three different colours – pink, navy and cyan - and are available from around 27 locations in Preston, Chorley and Leyland for a suggested donation of £2 as well as online at http://www.cruk.org.uk/worldcancerday.

Every band worn, every donation made and everyone who shows their support will help save more lives by funding research that will accelerate our progress in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Alison Barbuti, Cancer Research UK spokesman for Preston, said: “World Cancer Day provides an opportunity for people in Preston, Chorley and Leyland, as well as across the world, to show that together we can be a powerful force to help beat cancer sooner.

“So many of us know someone affected by cancer, and wearing a Unity Band or donating is a simple and easy way to show your support.

“Whatever you motivation – to remember a loved one, celebrate people who have overcome the disease, or to rally in support of those going through treatment - World Cancer Day is a chance to get involved and help more people survive this disease.

“We hope everyone joins us on World Cancer Day by wearing a Unity Band and pledging support so we can beat cancer sooner.”

For more information, visit www.cruk.org/worldcancerday

Stockists include: Wynsors World of Shoes, Preston; TheWorks.co.uk; Rowlands pharmacies in Preston, Penwortham, Chorley and Leyland; mydentist, Chorley, Euxton and Leyland; Cancer Research UK, Chorley ; Peacocks, in Chorley; Plumbase, Chorley, Street Collector, Chorley; Buckshaw Village Dental Practice; and Sandy Lane Surgery, Leyland.

