Special supermarket sweep to give coffers a £25,000 boost

Supermarket workers swapped a trolley dash for a pedal push on a three-day cycling adventure for Chorley Guide Dogs.

The team from Sainsbury’s Bamber Bridge joined forces with volunteers from the Chorley branch to cycle to all their Lancashire stores, totalling 275 miles to raise funds for the Guide Dogs Charity.

left to right are Chorley Guide Dog volunteer Mick Ward and Richard Bounds Head of Manchester mobility team both live in Chorley

The riders who met some cold and wet weather were matched in the Bamber Bridge store by shoppers, staff and branch volunteers, who did their bit on static bikes donated for the challenge by ‘Places Gym’ in Bamber Bridge.

The store also provided a barbecue and cakes with all donations going to the charity, which has been voted as the store’s charity of the year for the second time.

To date the Bamber Bridge store has raised more than £25,000.

Grace Jackson from Chorley Guide Dogs said: “Sainsbury’s, Bamber Bridge have had us as their charity of the year last year and raised the most amazing £25,000 for Guide Dogs Chorley.

“We were completely overwhelmed, speechless, astonished and amazed that this store did so much for us.

“ We were totally, totally astounded when we found out that the customer vote chose us as charity of the year for a second year!” The fundraising events have been led by Sainsbury’s, store manager Martin Corban, charity and PR manager Michael Peacock and Tracy Beech, who organise the in-store fundraising events with other staff colleagues.

Earlier this year the store team also helped to name five new puppies, who will be trained to support visually impaired people in the local area.

Three of the puppies Misty, Trish and Bamber made a visit to the store in Cuerden Way last month. Grace added: “We are very grateful for all that Sainsbury’s do and for the five puppies they have supported, who will become guide dogs.

In turn the puppies will grow and eventually support their owners to enjoy independence, freedom and to live their lives together, supported, happily and without fear.

“Sainsbury’s supporting our local branch is an amazing experience.”