Snooker match raises money for cancer charity

Snooker players held a charity competition to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Jason Knowles organised the snooker and pool matches at Lostock Hall’s Elite Snooker Club, in memory of his father-in-law, Anthony Forgione, who died of oesophageal cancer in July. He was aged 78.

A football card and raffle and cakes were also sold, with a total of £444 raised.

Jason, of Leyland, said: “It was a great day and lots of people turned up to compete in memory of Tony and support Rosemere.

“The snooker competition consisted of a best of three match knock out and it resulted in a final between professional players James Cahill and Chris Norbury.

“The eventual winner was Chris Norbury and Tony’s wife Maureen Forgione presented the cup to him.

“The pool completion was won by Lee Cromie.

“Both Lee and Chris donated their prize money to the charity, which we are grateful for.

“The family would like to thank all who attended and showed support in Memory of Tony who is sadly missed in the snooker fraternity and would of been very humbled by the show of support.

“We would also like to thank Chris Norbury and Shokat Ali of Elite Snooker Club for hosting the event and a special thanks to James Cahill for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend. I also want to thank Mark Smith who helped to organise the event with me.”