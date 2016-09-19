Sleep walk goes like a dream

More than 180 sleep walkers lit up the streets as they took part in a major fund-raising event for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Miss England and Preston, Elizabeth Grant, was the special guest who started the Sleep Walk Under The Stars from Astley Park, Chorley, with those taking part sporting a selection of colourful onesies and pyjamas, as well as glow-in-the-dark accessories.

Susie Poppitt, head of fund-raising at Derian House, said: “I don’t think we’ve ever seen a more stunning array of onesies, dressing gowns and pyjamas in one place. We had a fabulous night and couldn’t have hoped for better weather. It was a lovely moon-lit night and perfect conditions for doing a 10k.

“Our walkers came as individuals and groups, including Minions and a flock of sheep, and it was especially touching to see so many of the families whose children have been helped by Derian House – or who spent their final days with us - walking in their memory.

“We hope to have raised lots of money for the children and families who rely on us at Derian House to help them through the toughest of times.”

The Sleep Walk Under The Stars is one of the key events in the Derian Dreams fund-raising campaign which aims to highlight how looking after children with serious medical conditions can have such a huge impact on family life and sleep patterns.

Susie added: “Derian House offers a haven where families can focus on spending quality time together while our specialist staff take over crucial care responsibilities.

“It’s a chance for them to re-charge their batteries, enjoy uninterrupted sleep and yet be secure in the knowledge that their child is in safe, caring hands."

The volunteers walked around Buckshaw, Euxton, Whittle-le-Woods and Chorley, returning to Astley Village Community Centre for a well-earned bacon or sausage sandwich and a hot drink after collecting their medals and certificates.

Elizabeth Grant with one of Derian House's youngsters

Walkers get ready to take part in Sleep Walk Under the Stars