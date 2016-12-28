Six months on and everything is FAB

A breastfeeding charity was delighted to welcome MP for South Ribble Seema Kennedy to celebrate the six-month anniversary of its new move.

Families and Babies (FAB) moved into the space above the Roccoco Coffee, in Leyland, last summer, and as a result, the cafe become a breast feeding friendly zone.

Marie Longworth, operations manager for FAB, said: “We have had our central Lancashire headquarters in Leyland for many years, however it was time to move onwards and upwards which we did when we moved to our new home within the building of The Brothers of Charity Services in July this year.

“Their organisation’s vision is to provide a range of services to people with learning disabilities which support their individuality, choice, rights and dreams. Within the building there have a social enterprise - Roccoco coffee lounge and bakery where people with learning disabilities can work and gain experience.

“The coffee lounge has become breastfeeding friendly and we use their spare room as a private breastfeeding one to one support space.”

Elaine Edwards, chairman of FAB, said: “We are honoured that Seema Kennedy MP visited our base at Roccoco Cafe to celebrate our first six months of Roccoco becoming a breastfeeding friendly cafe and the FAB private room available for mums for breastfeeding and one to one discussions with our peer supporters.

“We discussed all aspects of family wellbeing within Leyland and beyond and MS Kennedy was very supportive of our ongoing plans and goals.”