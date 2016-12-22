Scooter rider killed in Blackpool crash

A 29-year-old Blackpool man suffered fatal injuries when his scooter was involved in a collision with a car in Central Drive last night.

Daniel Faber was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital following the crash, which happened between the junctions for Maudland Road and Baron Road, but medics were unable to save him.

Police say Mr Faber’s Aprilia scooter collided with a Mercedes A Class car as the car completed a U-turn at around 7.15pm.

An investigation has now been launched, and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A Yiying scooter travelling with Mr Faber left the scene of the accident, Lancashire Police added, and a 27-year-old Blackpool man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

PS Dave Hurst, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts very much remain with the family and friends of Mr Faber at this time.

“An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the collision and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.”

Central Drive was shut close to where the collision happened for over four hours, until 11.45pm.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 1191 of December 21.