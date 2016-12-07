Santa helped put smiles on these faces

Children with life limiting illnesses enjoyed some festive cheer at their annual Christmas fair.

Members of conductive education centre Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, opened their doors, raising nearly £2,000 for the charity.

Children were delighted with face painting, the chance to pet the reindeer and to see Santa whilst the adults enjoyed music from the Red Admiral Music Academy, singer Doug Larby and DJ Jonathan Knowles who has cerebral palsy and attends conductive education sessions at the centre.

There were more than 25 stalls, with gifts ranging from jewellery and skin care to toys, cakes and biscuits.

Volunteers from the WI served tea and coffee whilst those not driving could enjoy a seasonal glass of mulled wine.

At the big switch-on, Carole Cochrane, chief executive, thanked everyone for coming, especially the ex Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Mary Green and her son Coun Michael Green who presented Rainbow House with a cheque for £4,000 raised during her year in office.

Carole said: “We are delighted with the success of our second Christmas Fair which raised both much needed funds for Rainbow House and awareness of the importance of the services we provide for those receiving more than 250 hours of conductive education each week. I wish to thank the companies who supplied goods and services, together with the parents, staff and volunteers who had worked so hard to make the event a success.”

DJ Jonathan Knowles with the Red Admiral Music Academy Band at Rainbow House Christmas fair

DJ Jonathan Knowles with Carole Cochrane

Rhapsody Floral Design stall at Rainbow Houses Christmas fair

Rihanna and Sophie tell Father Christmas what they are hoping for at Rainbow Houses Christmas fair

Phoebe who attends conductive education at Rainbow House gave the reindeer the thumbs up