Rush hour delays after motorcycle and car collide

A motorcylist was injured after his machine collided with a car on the busy A6 in Fulwood.

The smash caused tailbacks for commuters leaving Preston, with one lane of the main Garstang Road blocked.

There were reports that the rider was trapped under the car - a black Audi A3 - although police suggested there were only minor injuries.

“One lane has been blocked while the incident is dealt with,” said a spokesperson. “The collision is near to the Texaco petrol station and has caused some del;ays.

“An ambulance has attended, but at this stage it looks like there are only minor inuuries.”