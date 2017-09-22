Road closures ahead of Saturday's Brief Encounter Festival

Drivers beware...Saturday (September 23) will see some temporary road closures in Preston city centre as the city gears up for it's Brief Encounter Festival

The Brief Encounter Festival is aimed at filling the gap in the Lancashire Encounter's “fallow year,” offering a packed programme of performances, workshops, shows and an illuminated parade through the streets with a 15-foot illuminated giant.

Lancaster Road will be closed from 8pm to 10:15pm from its junction with Lord Street to its junction with Crooked Lane, with a diversion route via Tithebarn Street, Old Vicarage, Lancaster Road.

The whole of Harris Street will be closed from 12 midday to 11:59pm, with no diversion route available.

The following streets will also be closed from 8pm to 9pm:

Winckley Square North - From Winckley Street to Winckley Square East.

Winckley Square East - Full length.

Winckley Square South - From Winckley Square East to Camden Place.

Cross Street - From Winckley Square East to Avenham Road.

Cannon Street - Full length.

Fishergate - From Cannon Street to Church Street.

Church Street - From Fishergate to Birley Street.

Cheapside - Full length.

Market Street - Full length.

Earl Street - Full length.

Birley Street - Full length.

Diversion routes will be via:

Church Street, Grimshaw Street, Queen Street, Avenham Lane, Ribblesdale Place and Chapel Street.

Church Street, Ring Way, North Road, Tithebarn Street and Old Vicarage.