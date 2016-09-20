Road blocked as wagon sheds load

Rush hour traffic chaos was taking place tonight in the Preston area after a wagon carrying hay shed its load near a busy junction.

The incident happened near the junction of Garstang Road and Eastway, Preston at around 3.30pm.

A wagon is believed to have shed its load not far from the Phantom Winger pub.

One report suggested it was on the slip road from the A6.

Police closed the A6 in both directions.

Major traffic congestion was building up in and around the Broughton roundabout, including the M55.

No-one was hurt in the original incident and efforts were being made to clear the scene.