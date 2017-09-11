Torrential rain over the weekend has put water levels at Preston’s Ribble Link close to bursting its banks

The horrendous weather has seen the canal’s water levels in the Lea and Ashton-on-Ribble area already breach the canal’s locks and overflowing the canal edges, close to public walkways.

Water levels almost at breaking point.

Passerby Benny Mc’Nally said on Facebook: “It’s bringing all sorts of debris down the river.

“I’ve seen a few trees go down there.”

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Lancashire from 8pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday.

Current weather forecasts predict heavy rain in the Preston area to continue until at least Thursday of this week, with Friday seeing the return of more favourable, dry weather.