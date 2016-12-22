Restoration of Preston’s Victorian market canopy completed

Preston’s historic market canopy has been reopened, following a major restoration and regeneration project.

The Victorian Grade II listed canopy has had its roof and metalwork meticulously repaired, and has been fully cleaned and repainted.

Photo Neil Cross Preparing for the reopening of the Larger Covered Market canopy following its full restoration and redecoration.

And the completion of the work, on schedule, now paves the way for the construction of the new market facilities in the New Year, which was given the nod of approval by planning chiefs earlier this month.

The revamped 1875 canopy was officially reopened on Wednesday evening by Mayor of Preston, John Collins, following the £620,000 facelift.

Coun Peter Rankin, leader of Preston Council, said: “It is great to see this wonderful canopy restored to the highest of standards by local skilled tradesmen, standing proudly next the Fish Market canopy which was restored earlier this year.

“This is a fantastic achievement and with the recent announcement of our contractors for the next phase we are making significant progress with the Markets Quarter project.

“The completion of the canopy refurbishment is a great way to end 2016 and the building of the new market the perfect way to start 2017 - a year which promises to be incredibly exciting for the market and for Preston.”

The project was carried out under the direction of main contractor FPE Global Ltd and managing architects, Preston-based Frank Whittle Partnership.

A range of locally-based subcontractors including the painters, electrical contractors and roof repairers carried out the work.

Roger Speakman from FPE Global said: “We are immensely proud to have worked on this prestigious project at the heart of Preston’s priority regeneration quarter.

“FPE Global Site Operations has been able to utilise its wealth of experience in heritage restoration to deliver a high quality scheme on schedule.

“It’s not often we get the opportunity to work on such an impressive structure as the 1875 market canopy but we believe that, alongside the restored Fish Market canopy that we also completed earlier this year, FPE and our local subcontractors have reinstated the market canopies as an asset all Prestonians can once again be very proud of.”

John Bridge, project architect at Frank Whittle Partnership, said: “The successful restoration of the Fish Market canopy with FPE earlier this year and now the completion of our stunning 1875 grade II listed Market canopy, is the perfect way to finish for Christmas.

“The energy efficient LED lighting, specialist paint finishes and repairs to the Victorian cast iron detailing, will ensure our canopies will stand out for many years to come.”

The work on the covered market is the second phase in the Markets Quarter project, following the refurbishment of the Fish Market canopy earlier this year.

The next phase is the construction of the new market facilities, the contract for which has recently been awarded to Preston-based based Conlon Construction Ltd.

The company will be on site from late January or early February, with completion expected towards the end of next year.

Later phases include a new 11-screen cinema, restaurants and car park, which was granted planning permission in November.