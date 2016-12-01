Queen’s Guide to Morecambe Bay wins top wildlife gong

The Queen’s Guide to the Sands has been honoured for his contribution to wildlife.

Cedric Robinson MBE said it was “a lovely surprise” to get the Gold Badger’s Paw Award from Cumbria Wildlife Trust.

Cedric has led thousands of people across the Bay sands on his walks since the 1960s.

“I’ve had a number of awards over the years but didn’t expect any more!” he said.

“I love the sands and I enjoy meeting people year after year. I now have two very good helpers, as I’m not getting any younger but I’ve never felt my age! We do well to run as many walks as we do, including one for Cumbria Wildlife Trust, and I’m looking forward to coming back for another one next year.” Alongside Cedric, a further nine people, Maggie Acomb, Robin Cornah, Christine Davison, Tina Galloway, Ian Gregg, John Gray, Jan McArthur, Frank Mawby and Seb Sillito, were honoured for their contributions to wildlife.