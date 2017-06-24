Probation-breach sex offender appeal by police

Police have launched an appeal as they track down a wanted sex offender.

Connor Halliwell, 24, whose last known address was in Blackburn, was convicted of sexual assault in 2012.

He was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register and made subject to notification requirements.

He is now wanted on prison recall for breaching his probation requirements.

Halliwell is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, with a tattoo of a moustache on the outer edge of a finger on his right hand and a tattoo of a boy’s name on his right arm.

He was last seen in the Lancaster area and has links to Morecambe and Heysham.

DS Angela Grey, of the Sex Offender Management Unit, said: “Connor Halliwell is wanted for breaching his probation requirements. Anybody who sees him, or knows where he may be, is asked not to approach him but to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on either 01253 607 083, 01772 209 100 , 101 or by emailing SOMU@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.