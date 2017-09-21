Preston workers cycle coast to coast for Rosemere

A man who was partially paralysed has completed a gruelling 24-hour cycle challenge in memory of his mum.

Paul Livsey, who was partially paralysed 19 years ago when he was knocked off his bike by a taxi, was so determined to show his appreciation for Rosemere Cancer Foundation after it supported his him mum Linda Whitehead, he organised a 24-hour coast-to-coast cycle to raise funds.

He called together his colleagues at Peugeot dealership Robins & Day, as well as former co-worker Paul Walton, to cycle 170 miles cross country from Morecambe to the Yorkshire resort of Bridlington.

Their target was to reach journey’s end within 24 hours and despite some appalling weather conditions, they smashed it, arriving at their destination in just 20 hours and raising more than £500 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal at the same time.

Former competitive cyclist Paul Livsey, 48, who had previously completed the same route solo in an amazing 12 hours, said: “I’m so proud of the lads, who are new to long distance cycling. The furthest they had ridden before was 120 miles so all credit to them for taking on this challenge, which apart from a couple of punctures suffered by Will, went without a hitch.

“We are also very grateful to everyone who supported us. We are proud to have raised this money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s appeal to help people locally with cancer. My mum passed away suddenly in July this year of cancer after a four week illness. I also know what it’s like to go from having been fit and well to having your life completely turned upside down.

“Sport and cycling have always been part of my life but in 1998, I was knocked from my bike and broke my neck. I was partially paralysed for a time so I feel privileged to have been able to get back to cycling. I want other people, who may be unwell now, to have a better chance of experiencing that feeling of getting back to what they most enjoy.”

En route, the foursome’s back-up was provided by Paul’s wife Vickki and Will’s wife Rachael.

Robins & Day’s Blackpool Road, Preston, branch has taken Rosemere Cancer Foundation as its charity of the year to support the 20 Years Anniversary Appeal. Its staff have already organised and hosted a fundraising classic car show and the company makes a donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation for every car it sells.