Preston Scooter rider killed in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a scooter rider died on a collision yesterday morning.

The collision happened at about 6.20pm when a 125cc scooter heading East on the B5254 Leyland Road at Lower Penwortham lost control on the approach to a right hand bend.

Police at the scene yesterday

The rider collided with a row of barriers sustaining serious injuries. He died at the scene.

He has been named as Richard Bean, 39, from Preston.

In a tribute his family said: “Richard ‘Beany’ Bean was married to Donna and was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He lived in Leyland until he left school and spent most of his adult life in Preston. He worked as a cleaning supervisor at the Fishergate Centre in Preston. He enjoyed tending to his fish in his pond and loved nothing more than spending time with all his family who are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss.”

PC Rob Prescott, from the South Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has sadly cost a man his life and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the scooter in the moments before the collision to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1243 of June 17th.