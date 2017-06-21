Preston Catholic community celebrates Feast of Corpus Christi

The Catholic community in Preston marked the Feast of Corpus Christi (The Body and Blood of Christ) by taking part in a procession.
The parishes within the Deanery of Our Lady and St Wilfrid, marked around St Walburge’s Church grounds, pausing at specially erected altars to venerate the Blessed Sacrament, and through a neighbouring residential area before returning to the Church for Benediction.
The principal celebrant was Canon Adrian Towers, Dean, and Parish Priest of St Andrew and Blessed George Haydock, Cottam and Rector of the Parish of St John XXIII, Preston.
He was assisted by Canon Gwenael Cristofoli, Rector of the Shrine Church of St Walburge and Fr John Millar, Assistant Priest at the Parish of St John XXIII. A retiring collection was held to provide food for low income families in the area.