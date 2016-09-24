Preston Bus drivers work to rule in attempt to speed up pay rise

Disgruntled Preston Bus Ltd workers have decided to work to rule in an attempt to speed up pay rise negotiations.

A notice appeared in the staff room of Preston Bus Station saying some drivers were proposing to not work any rest days or overtime from September 19.

But despite admitting the pay rise discussions had been “lengthy” a Unite the Union spokesman said it did not endorse these actions.

The spokesman said: “We are aware some of our members are frustrated with the length of time it is taking to conclude pay rise talks but we are confident it will soon be sorted.

“We are due to have a meeting with the companies representatives in early October, where we are sure progress will be made.

“We are miles away from any industrial action.”

The meeting will be between Unite the Union and parent company of Preston Bus, Rotala.

Thomas Calderbank, a spokesman for Rotala wanted to urge Preston Bus customers that services would be running as normal.

“No-one is taking industrial action and discussions are ongoing with members of staff,” he said. “This is a very small number of drivers and services will not be affected.”