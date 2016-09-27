Prestigious honour for young woman in foster care

A young woman who is in foster care has been awarded for her tenacious nature in battling through her hearing difficulties.

Sarah Lal, who is originally from Blackpool, received the Fostering Achievement Award support by Dreams, recognising her efforts and contributions to society, at The Fostering Network’s Fostering Excellence Awards.

The accolade celebrates Sarah’s success against the odds on her journey through foster care.

The full extent of the medical problems facing the 18-year-old didn’t come to light until she was 14 and came to live with her fostering family in Over Wyre, through Caritas Care, in Preston.

She was attending a special needs school but had not yet been diagnosed as deaf.

Her foster family supported her in getting bilateral hearing aids and this helped Sarah find her voice so she can now engage fully in conversations. This also enhanced her ability to learn, and she was awarded student of the year at college after she passed her entry levels in maths and English. This means that she will now be able to undertake a health and social care course at college.

Gaynor Brown, Sarah’s foster carer who nominated her for this award, said: “Sarah’s resilience makes her amazing. I have never heard Sarah complain once. She is so caring for others despite not always receiving the support she deserved as a child.”

Kevin Williams, chief executive of The Fostering Network, said: “Sarah has faced immense challenges with her health throughout her childhood and adolescent years, but she shows a positive attitude that will help her go far in life. We are all thrilled that her studies are progressing and we know that she can go as far as her potential will take her.”

Preston-based charity Caritas Care has an established fostering service and is always looking for foster carers to join its team.

If you have a spare bedroom and would like to support someone like Sarah to reach their potential, call 0800 652 6955 or visit http://www.caritascare-ifoster.org.uk

