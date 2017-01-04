Post Office closure proposals

A Post Office in part of Preston could close its doors under relocation proposals for the service.

Proposals have been put forward to relocate Cemetery Post Office to Premier Rams Convenience Store in New Hall Lane, where it will open as a local-style branch with extended opening hours.

The suggested new location is 110m away from the present Post Office, and customers are being asked to give their views on the move in a six-week consultation.

Should the move go ahead, the branch would open seven days a week, from 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 10pm on Sunday - 60 hours a week more than currently offered.

Post Office bosses say the proposed move is part of a major modernisation programme designed to make it “easier for customers to do business”.

Suzanne Richardson, regional manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

The public consultation will close on February 15.

Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Post Office local is a new concept for delivering Post Office services, and bosses say the new Cemetery branch will offer Post Office products and services throughout shop opening hours from two open-plan tills at the shop counter instead of from separate screened counters.