Popular restaurant closes doors for good

A popular Chorley restaurant has announced its sudden closure, to the disappointment of regular customers.

The Kitchen Theatre on Peter Street made the announcement on social media yesterday.

A spokesman said: “Due to many factors affecting the restaurant we have unfortunately had to cease trading at The Kitchen Theatre. A huge thank you to everyone who has visited over the past few years and made them very enjoyable for everyone involved.”

Fans of the restaurant were quick to express their sadness at the sudden news.

Diane Hayes said: “Absolutely gutted to hear this. Amazing staff, chefs and, of course, food!

“The Kitchen Theatre will be greatly missed.”

Anita Sherrington said: “So sorry for you and your team, this is really sad news. My sister Jackie and I have had the most amazing cocktails served by your wonderful staff. What will we do now on our theatre trips?”