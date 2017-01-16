Top Lancashire politician to retire before the ‘grim reaper comes’

A top Lancashire county councillor has announced he is to retire at the May elections.

County Coun Bill Winlow, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, has served on the council since June 2009 and represents Preston West.

The neuroscientist, who has held the key roles of chairman of the scrutiny and executive scrutiny committees, said: “I’ll be 72 in February and I have lots of things I want to do before the grim reaper arrives and five grandchildren scattered across the country.”

The news comes after the council’s deputy leader and finance spokesman, former MP David Borrow, revealed he too is stepping down from the county council in May.

Coun Winlow has a long record of public service in both Lancashire and Yorkshire.

The Sunderland-born councillor served on Leeds City Council for 13 years from 1986 – 1999, where he was re-elected four times and became opposition leader for the last three years there.