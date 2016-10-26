Police appeal for missing 13-year-old last seen on M6

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen walking along the M6.

Olivia Duxbury was last seen walking along the M6 towards Galgate on Tuesday (October 25) at 4pm.

The M6 was closed in both directions just before junction 33 at Galgate as police searched for the missing girl.

Police say Olivia hails from the Preston area and is likely to head that way.

Olivia was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown leather jacket with a fur hood with long dark shoulder length hair. Anyone with any information please contact police on 101 and quote log ref 0877 25/10.