PNE meeting to be ticket-only event at Guild Hall

The meeting to determine Preston North End's controversial training ground bid will be held at one of the city's largest venues.

Due to the heightened interest in the club's masterplan to develop land at Ingol Golf Course, council bosses have opted to host the proceedings away from the town hall.

A development overview with the housing in brown, public land in green and training ground in blue

The August 10 meeting will be held at the Guild Hall's exhibition hall and, in an unprecedented move, will be a ticket-only event.

Residents hoping to attend will have to apply to the council with 140 places available.

Coun Peter Moss, Cabinet Member for Planning at Preston City Council said: “We will uphold the democratic process of the planning committee and continue to follow due process in line with national guidelines. We also want to be reasonable in accommodating the public’s interest in this application.

“We understand that conflicts can occur in planning and appreciate there are strong feelings about the outcome of this application.

"However we ask that everyone remains respectful and courteous throughout the process.”

The contentious application - which includes housing developments, open public land and the training ground - was rejected by the planning committee in June.

But the Championship club has re-submitted a modified version, replacing one of the housing plots with more public open space.

The initial meeting was delayed as council officers sought extra chairs with the public seating area in one of the town hall’s conference rooms reaching capacity.

Tickets are available through locally based, online ticketing agency www.skiddle.com/e/13013950

For those unable to access the website, Preston City Council’s contact centre can support this over the phone.

Tickets will be available from 10am Thursday, July 20, subject to availability.

Doors open at 2pm for a 2:30pm start.

Members of the public wishing to attend the committee meeting for applications unrelated to the PNE application do not require tickets and are asked to arrive for 4pm.



