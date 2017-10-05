Pizza and Prosecco night in Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham

After a night of drinking and socialising, a pizza is a welcome addition to the evening.

So when The Flying Pig Company set up camp at the Pizza and Prosecco in the Park party at Hurst Grange Park, in Penwortham, the orders were literally flying in.

Coun Neil and Julie Furey, Mayor and Mayoress of West Lancs with Coun Mick and Carole Titherington, Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, and Coun Alice Collinson, Mayor of Wyre

The event, which saw around 50 guests, was organised by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble, Coun Mick Titherington and his wife Carole, along with Friends of Hurst Grange Park.

They were joined by Coun Neil and Julie Furey, Mayor and Mayoress of West Lancashire, and Coun Alice Collinson, Mayor of Wyre, as well as South Ribble residents.

Guests were entertained by local musical acts The Inbetweeners and Kate Grace.

The event, held in The Coach House based within the park, raised almost £600 for the Mayor’s three chosen charities: St Cath-erine’s Hospice, Defying Dementia and Heartbeat.

Dave and Martin Stringfellow and Julie Howarth of The Flying Pig Pizza Co

Coun Titherington says: “This event was organised to raise funds for the Mayoral charities chosen for this year.

“We had a really good turn out and we managed to raise between £500 and £600, which is fantastic.

“We were entertained by a group from the Friends of Hurst Grange Park, The Inbetweeners, and a young lady, Kate Grace, who has a very big future ahead of her.

“She has a fantastic voice.

Coun Mick and Carole Titherington, Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble

“We had some pizzas made to order direct from the mobile Flying Pig Company van.

“People just made their requests at the van and then 15 minutes later, they were able to collect them.

“I certainly enjoyed my chilli chicken topping – it was delicious.

“We also had plenty of Prosecco, sponsored by Couns Ken and Sue Jones, which was very popular.

Coun Jane Bell, Kath Crosby, Coun Cliff and Rita Hughes

“Everyone had a pleasant evening, despite the rain. Everybody seemed satisfied and had a great time.

“We were delighted everybody came to support the event.

“It was a really great night, raising money for some great causes.

“I want to say a big thank you to the Mayoress, Carole Titherington, and Friends of Hurst Grange Park for organising the party and bringing everyone together for this event.

“We are always looking at different ways of raising funds for our charities and this was certainly a fun and well-supported event.”